Strict curbs in Kerala from Tuesday: What’s allowed, what’s not

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Kerala will go for stringent restrictions from Tuesday. The restrictions will stay in place for six days till Sunday. Anyone found violating the rules will be punished under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Kerala police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. "Restrictions similar to the weekend lockdown will be in place from tomorrow. Employees of exempt establishments can travel carrying their identity cards. The courier service and home delivery category are also exempted. Concessions have also been granted for activities related to e-commerce," he said.

Kerala on Monday recorded 26,011 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths and 19,519 recoveries. The death toll stands at 5,450, while 13,13,109 patients have recovered so far.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during strict curbs in Kerala:

1. Employees of all central and state government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with emergency and essential services should be allowed unrestricted movement. They should produce ID proof on request.

2. Internal work within the bank may be carried on till 2pm.

3. Movements of public transport, goods carriage vehicles and private vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands/hospitals and healthcare centres are allowed.

4. Weddings (maximum of 50 persons) and housewarming ceremonies registered on Covid 19 Jagratha Portal are permitted strictly adhering to Covid protocols. Funerals with a maximum of 20 persons following Covid protocol are permitted.

5. Only neighbourhood shops dealing with medicines, newspapers, food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish will be allowed to function.

6. Restaurants and eateries should be allowed only to cater to parcel and home delivery and should be closed by 9pm.



