Student dies by suicide in IIT-Madras, another rescued: Police

A postgraduate student allegedly died by suicide in IIT-Madras while another student is being treated in a hospital following an attempt to die by suicide, said police.

Police added that the two cases are not connected.

According to police, the 24-year-old student was found dead inside his hostel room on Monday evening. He was from Maharashtra and studying in second year pursuing a master’s degree in the department of engineering.

Police said his friends had sought help as the boy did not open his hostel room and was nowhere to be found on the campus.

A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

In the second incident, a police official said the student had allegedly consumed pills for better concentration while studying.

“He is conscious now and doing well,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the institute has not commented until the time of publishing.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

