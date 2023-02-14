Home / India News / Student dies by suicide in IIT-Madras, another rescued: Police

Student dies by suicide in IIT-Madras, another rescued: Police

Updated on Feb 14, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Police said his friends had sought help as the boy did not open his hostel room and was nowhere to be found on the campus

A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC. (Representative file image)
ByDivya Chandrababu

A postgraduate student allegedly died by suicide in IIT-Madras while another student is being treated in a hospital following an attempt to die by suicide, said police.

Police added that the two cases are not connected.

According to police, the 24-year-old student was found dead inside his hostel room on Monday evening. He was from Maharashtra and studying in second year pursuing a master’s degree in the department of engineering.

A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

In the second incident, a police official said the student had allegedly consumed pills for better concentration while studying.

“He is conscious now and doing well,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the institute has not commented until the time of publishing.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

