Student of agriculture, fan of hockey player Vandana Kataria: Shrishti Goswami will be Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, Haridwar resident Srishti Goswami will take charge as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a day during the child assembly session in Dehradun. It would be the first time in Uttarakhand that a girl will become the state's chief minister for a day. Goswami has been selected for the symbolic one-day chief ministerial post on National Girl Child Day on January 24 after chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's consent.
"I wholeheartedly thank chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for allowing me to become one-day chief minister of Uttarakhand. On January 24, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, officials from various departments will be giving their five-minute presentations before me. I will give suggestions to them particularly on girl child safety and issues related with girls,” said Goswami.
Know all about 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami:
1. Goswami, a resident of Daultapur village, is pursuing a bachelor's in agriculture from a Roorkee-based institution.
2. Goswami has been the chief minister of Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children's State Assembly) since 2018. In 2019, she went to Thailand to take part in Girls’ International Leadership.
3.Goswami's role models are Mother Teresa and Haridwar-based Team India hockey player Vandana Kataria.
4. She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government. They will include the Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, homestay scheme by the tourism department and other development projects.
5. Officials will give Goswami a detailed presentation about various departments before she takes over as the chief minister. The Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission has also written a letter to the chief secretary of the hill state in this regard.
