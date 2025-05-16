Student ragged in Ujjain’s Vikram University hostel; five expelled, case registered

A student staying in a hostel of Vikram University in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was ragged, following which a police case was registered and five of those allegedly involved in the incident were expelled, officials said on Friday. Student at Vikram University hostel in Ujjain ragged; police case registered and five expelled,(HT File)

The 20-year-old victim, a third-year B.Tech student of Swami Vivekanand Engineering Institute, hails from Sagar district and was staying in the university's Shaligram Tomar hostel, a police official said.

“The incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. He was beaten up by some seniors, his clothes were torn and the students involved also threatened to kill him. A case was registered against two students identified as Vedant alias Krishna Udasi and Mukul Upadhyay,” Madhavnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Bharti said.

The victim underwent a medical examination at Charak Hospital. Police said the victim has told them the ragging incident was a fallout of issues related to competition and pressure. University Vice Chancellor Arpan Bharadwaj said the management handed over a letter to police seeking legal action against those involved.

“The University has also decided to take disciplinary action against five students. It has been decided to expel them from the hostel and related departments. Expulsion letters have also been given to the heads of the departments,” the VC said.

The UGC's anti-ragging committee has also taken cognizance of the matter and has sought information and a report will be submitted to it by the university, Bharadwaj added.