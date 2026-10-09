Student’s death triggers protests at Kota’s Rajasthan Technical University

A student’s death triggered protests at Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Kota, with police resorting to force to disperse agitating students after the demonstration escalated on Thursday. The student allegedly died of a snakebite on the campus. (HT Photo/Representative )

The first-year information technology student from Jaipur was found dead in his hostel room. Students alleged that he died of a snakebite on the campus. The university administration said he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem report, officials said.

The protesting students accused the university administration of negligence and demanded the removal of chief warden DK Yadav. They alleged that the campus dispensary closes at 2am and doctors are often unavailable, claiming that timely medical attention could have saved the student’s life.

Students claimed that snakes had been spotted on the campus on several occasions. They staged a sit-in, insisting that their demands be addressed.

Yadav said when Sharma was found unresponsive, the university team rushed to his room and arranged to take him to hospital in an autorickshaw. He added that doctors indicated that the student had died in his sleep between 4am and 6am. Yadav said the circumstances would become clear after the postmortem report.

Police attempted to persuade the students to end their protest, but when they refused to disperse, force was used. Officials said the situation became difficult to control after some students allegedly began throwing stones.

Additional police superintendent Subhash Chandra Mishra said the protesters demanded that the vice-chancellor come to the spot so they could present their demands. He added that several rounds of talks were held, following which the vice-chancellor agreed to some of the demands.

Mishra said no agreement was reached on all demands, but the students eventually called off their protest. Police assured them that the circumstances surrounding the student’s death would be investigated impartially.