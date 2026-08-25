25km, 10 hours and 200 students: Protest in Madhya Pradesh after teachers' alleged use of 'casteist' remarks

Around 200 students marched in protest in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani over alleged "casteist remarks" made by teachers at a government residential school. As per reports, the students have alleged that the teachers used casteist slurs against some students and behaved in an indecent manner.
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Based on a report by news agency PTI, the students marched around 25 kilometres towards the District Magistrate's office. Eyewitnesses added that the march also caused traffic jams on the national highway.
Casteist remarks, sports facilities and more
Students studying in Grades 10 to 12 at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Jamli alleged that teachers addressed them with caste-related slurs, thereby insulting them.
They also added that they were not allowed to meet their family members in the hostel and were treated indecently. The students also alleged a persistent lack of basic sports and school facilities.
During the protest march, the school principal, police and administrative officials, tried to persuade the students to end their protest, but failed.
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DM assures probe
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The students also staged a sit-in on the busy Agra-Mumbai National Highway. As the students continued their march, District Magistrate Jayati Singh arrived in Julwania and met with them.
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The students also staged a sit-in on the busy Agra-Mumbai National Highway. As the students continued their march, District Magistrate Jayati Singh arrived in Julwania and met with them.
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The students ended their protest only after the administration announced the formation of a team to investigate their allegations.
"The students' concerns have been taken seriously. Appropriate action will be taken as soon as possible after the investigation," the DM told reporters.
After the 10-hour demonstration came to an end, the students were escorted back to their hostel by buses.
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.
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Home/India News/25km, 10 hours and 200 students: Protest in Madhya Pradesh after teachers' alleged use of 'casteist' remarks
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