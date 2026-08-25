25km, 10 hours and 200 students: Protest in Madhya Pradesh after teachers' alleged use of 'casteist' remarks

Around 200 students marched in protest in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani over alleged "casteist remarks" made by teachers at a government residential school. As per reports, the students have alleged that the teachers used casteist slurs against some students and behaved in an indecent manner.

Students studying in Grades 10 to 12 at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Jamli alleged that teachers addressed them with caste-related slurs, thereby insulting them. (ANI )

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Based on a report by news agency PTI, the students marched around 25 kilometres towards the District Magistrate's office. Eyewitnesses added that the march also caused traffic jams on the national highway.

Casteist remarks, sports facilities and more

Students studying in Grades 10 to 12 at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Jamli alleged that teachers addressed them with caste-related slurs, thereby insulting them.

They also added that they were not allowed to meet their family members in the hostel and were treated indecently. The students also alleged a persistent lack of basic sports and school facilities.

During the protest march, the school principal, police and administrative officials, tried to persuade the students to end their protest, but failed.

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DM assures probe

{{^usCountry}} The students also staged a sit-in on the busy Agra-Mumbai National Highway. As the students continued their march, District Magistrate Jayati Singh arrived in Julwania and met with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students also staged a sit-in on the busy Agra-Mumbai National Highway. As the students continued their march, District Magistrate Jayati Singh arrived in Julwania and met with them. {{/usCountry}}

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The students ended their protest only after the administration announced the formation of a team to investigate their allegations.

"The students' concerns have been taken seriously. Appropriate action will be taken as soon as possible after the investigation," the DM told reporters.

After the 10-hour demonstration came to an end, the students were escorted back to their hostel by buses.