Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: Unveiling of Netaji's statue, floral tributes at Central Hall

January 23, 2022, will mark the 125th birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji. The central government has decided to start the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 to include Bose’s anniversary, which will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (day of valour) starting this year. Floral tributes will be paid to Bose on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of the Parliament House.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose a function to pay floral tributes to him will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 23 at 1030 hours," the LS Secretariat said in a notice.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government’s plan to install a grand granite statue of Netaji at India Gate. Till the grand statue is completed, PM Modi said, a hologram statue would be present at the place identified for the granite statue.

“This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," the prime minister said in a tweet. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," he wrote.'

Here's all you need to know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue to be installed at India Gate

HT has learnt that Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth. The jade black stone to be used for the construction of the statue will be brought from Telangana. The statue will be placed in the canopy replacing the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the “eternal flame” of which was merged with the National War Memorial Torch on Friday.

The statue will be carved by Odia sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak who heads the government-run National Modern Art Gallery in New Delhi. Expressing delight over the opportunity, Gadanayak told a news channel that it was a matter of honour for him that he was chosen by PM Modi for carving the statue of Bose, reported news agency PTI.

“The process of making the statue has started with the prime minister's announcement. The statue will show Netaji's strong character,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)