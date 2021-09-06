Success of Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat caused BJP to run ‘helter skelter’: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Monday claiming that the success of the Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat has caused the party to run “helter skelter”.

“Seeing the anger of the farmers, all the drivers of the double engine (government) have disappeared. Bharatiya Janata Party has started running helter skelter,” the former UP chief minister tweeted.

Yadav lauded the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar for birthing a “people’s revolution”as he said that it would help the country progress. “Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has given birth to a 'people's revolution' which will take the country out of the darkness of BJP's hate politics and towards a new light of peace and progress,” he stated on the microblogging site.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had organised a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, which was attended by thousands of farmers from all over the country. BJP leader Varun Gandhi, too, extended his support to the protesting farmers after the Mahapanchayat concluded, becoming the first leader from the ruling party to do so.

Farmers’ unions have also called for ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ to continue discussions on the three controversial farm laws as the state gears up for assembly elections next year.

Yadav also criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for the rising number of dengue deaths in Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Kanpur and Farrukhabad, and Lucknow.

“There is an outcry in the state due to dengue and viral fever. There are huge crowds in hospitals, and children are dying due to a lack of proper and timely treatment. The BJP government is, however, not paying attention to the collapsed health services in the state,” Yadav said in a party statement on Monday, alleging that the state government is ignoring it all and making false claims of “all is well”.