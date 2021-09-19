Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name proposed as next Punjab chief minister: Report

The Congress has proposed the name of Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa as the next chief minister, news agency ANI reported citing sources. However, no decision has been taken yet as a discussion is going on at the resident of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi with Ambika Soni present at the meeting, the report said. This follows the meeting of the Punjab MLAs on Sunday, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following months of turmoil in the state party unit.

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai told ANI all MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa's name for CM before the Congress high command and he will become the chief minister.

Sukhjinder Randhawa is a Punjab state cabinet minister in charge of jails and cooperatives. Interacting with media persons in between meetings on Sunday, Sukhjinder Randhawa said he never hankered after any post. Taking a dig at Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister, Sukhjinder said, "A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him."

The 62-year-old Congress leader is a three-time MLA and presently represents Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency. His father Santokh Singh served as Punjab Congress chief twice. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also remained in the post.

The Congress Legislature Party on Saturday met and requested Sonia Gandhi to choose the next chief minister. An offer went to Congress leader Ambika Soni from Rahul Gandhi at a late-night development on Saturday, which Ambika Soni rejected stating that the party needs a Sikh face as Punjab CM.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar was among the frontrunners but reports said that Punjab MPs were not in favour of making Jakhar the chief minister. Plus, Sunil Jakhar is not a party MLA. Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa's name was also reportedly ruled out because his equation with Navjot Sidhu is not good and a Captain-Sidhu situation would arise if he is made the CM.