Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have raised concerns over the recent summoning of Srinagar-based journalists by the police, describing the move as an overreach and a challenge to the freedom of the press. Summons to J&K journalists draw sharp political reactions

For the past several days, reporters working for national media organisations have reportedly been called to the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar for questioning. The inquiries are linked to the January 13 news report on the profiling of mosques and imams in the Union Territory.

Hindustan Times’ reporter Ashiq Hussain also received an oral summons to the Cyber Police Station, but HT has sought a written summons, with reason, so that it can respond.

On January 14, political leaders criticised the police for distributing forms to village officials to collect details of mosques and madrasas in the Valley, including finances of the institutions, personal details of imams and members of the religious institutions’ management committees. The police cited the busting of a “white collar terror module“ last year in which an imam from Shopian was involved as the reason for initiating the exercise.

Journalists said they were questioned on routine reporting, and some added that they were asked to sign bonds or undertakings. A journalist from a national daily was reportedly summoned for three consecutive days. In HT’s case, the reporter was told “you will be told the reason when you appear before the police”.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi didn’t respond to phone calls or text messages seeking comment.

While the police have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the summons , the administrative action has provoked criticism from across the political spectrum barring the BJP .

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said, “There are reports of journalists being called to police stations and asked to sign bonds. I condemn this action.”

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajjad Gani Lone termed the police intervention “reprehensible”, questioning why reporters should face summons for “doing a story based on facts”.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the summons reflect a “wider pattern of intimidation” aimed at independent voices, while J&K Congress president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra said “such actions, if true, raise serious questions about the space for independent journalism in a democracy”.

The ruling National Conference sharply criticised the LG administration over the summoning of journalists by police in Kashmir calling it intimidating and an attempt to control the media.

“This is unacceptable and should not happen in a democracy. This is intimidating and has no role in a democracy,” said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

Dr Syed Naseer Hussian, All India Congress Committee national spokesperson, J&K in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, said summoning and questioning journalists over routine reporting in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of serious public concern.

“A democratic society cannot function when the basic act of asking questions is treated as an act of defiance,” he said. “The office of the Lieutenant Governor, functioning under the authority of the Union government, must ensure that governance in Jammu and Kashmir is exercised through transparent, consultative, and lawful means. Administrative authority should reflect constitutional restraint and democratic accountability, not a culture of command and control,” he added.

He called upon the Centre to issue clear and binding guidelines preventing the summoning or questioning of journalists for routine and lawful reporting, as well as establishing a transparent mechanism to review complaints of intimidation, misuse of authority, or violations of press freedom.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Valley’s chief cleric, also criticised the police action, noting that reporting on public issues should not be treated as a crime.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party supported the police move. J&K BJP chief spokesman Altaf Thakur termed the action in national interest. “There’s nothing wrong with it. National interest is on top,” he said.