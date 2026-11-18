The court sought a response from Singhal by January 8, and directed him to remain present in court when the matter is heard on January 20.

Issuing notice to advocate Pravin Singhal on the petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), a bench of justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said: “We are prima facie satisfied that the motion made by SCBA for initiation of pleading against the sole respondent -- alleged contemnor together with the attempt to scandalise the court needs to be taken forward.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a contempt petition against a lawyer who made alleged defamatory and objectionable comments against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing in the matter virtually, said that he supports the petition filed by SCBA. “The majesty of the court cannot be compromised,” he said. The court said that his assistance will be required in the matter.

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai submitted to the court that the defamatory remarks were made by Singhal while mentioning his case for urgent hearing before CJI Kant. Rai said the remarks were “unacceptable” and that such cases should be dealt with an iron hand.

“The contemnor (Singhal) is not a member of SCBA but it has been observed that several lawyers come to courts to make videos and the authorities are unable to do anything as the social media platforms are required to remove them. Such persons feel no action can be taken against them. There are even some social media channels which keep posting such videos. The language used by them against the judiciary is unacceptable,” he said.

The court pointed out that while SCBA has sought directions against some social media platforms, none of them were made parties in the petition. The court said it will entertain the prayer against Singhal for the time being, and permitted SCBA to amend its petition.

SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel had first mentioned the matter before the CJI on Tuesday, terming Singhal’s remarks “extremely scandalous and unpardonable”.

The incident took place on Monday, a little after 2pm. Singhal said he requested for the urgent listing of a matter on November 2 but did not receive any response for 15 days.

When the CJI told the lawyer that he will examine the case, the latter said the matter was urgent and that he did not wish to wait. Singhal then raised his voice and allegedly made objectionable remarks against the CJI. He was removed from the court by security guards.

SCBA later wrote to attorney general (AG) R Venkataramani seeking consent to file the contempt petition against the lawyer. “Having regard to the extremely scandalous and unpardonable conduct and remarks in the open court by Pravin Singhal, I consider it a fit case for granting my consent under section 15(1)(b) of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for initiating criminal contempt against Pravin Singhal,” the AG said.

The top court on Wednesday considered the AG’s letter along with the other material to entertain the petition. The court also permitted SCBA to respond to Singhal’s affidavit before the next date of hearing.