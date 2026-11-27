The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case for alleged links with UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Naresh Balyan was incarcerated since December 2025. (PTI) more less

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh directed Balyan to cooperate with the trial while granting him bail. The Delhi police opposed the bail, calling the charge of organised crime serious.

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Balyan moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi high court denied him bail. In August, the Supreme Court issued notice to the police after Balyan argued that the high court failed to note that under MCOCA the statutory requirement is not fulfilled, as there should be a continuing lawful activity of the organised crime in which the individual is charge-sheeted in the preceding 10 years.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for Balyan along with advocate Vivek Jain, said that the main witnesses in the case rescinded their statements. He pointed out that he had complained to the police, alleging that the person with whom he is alleged to have links was threatening him. Police granted Balyan protection based on his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Balyan said the evidence against him is inadmissible and he was never named originally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balyan said the evidence against him is inadmissible and he was never named originally. {{/usCountry}}

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The trial court denied bail to Balyan, observing that the criminal nexus between a politician and a gangster is perhaps the “most perilous threat” confronting a nation and its citizens and must be addressed with severity.

In his petition, Balyan said that he has been incarcerated since December 2025 and the investigation against him is complete.

In May, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Balyan, alleging that he used his political clout to financially support Sangwan’s syndicate and shield its members from arrest. Balyan allegedly used virtual private networks, an encrypted messaging app to communicate, and phones registered in the name of his family to communicate with Sangwan and to evade detection.

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Balyan was arrested on December 4 last year on allegations of organised crime, shortly after he was granted bail in the extortion case.