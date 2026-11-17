The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against the Allahabad high court’s decision to stay Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s conviction and sentence in a fake birth certificate case. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Besides, a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu stayed the conviction of Khan’s son and wife in the same case.

“We have dismissed the state’s appeal and the appeals filed by Abdullah Azam Khan and Tanzeem Fatima have been allowed,” the bench said, as it dismissed the state government’s plea against the high court’s May 24, 2024 order.

Khan was awarded seven years of imprisonment in the case that was registered on January 3, 2019, following a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader kash Saxena, currently MLA from Rampur. In his complaint, Saxena said Khan and his wife obtained two birth certificates for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The high court stayed Khan’s sentence and conviction. However, the conviction of his wife and son were not stayed even as they were granted bail, prompting them to challenge the order.

In its chargesheet, the police said a certificate issued by the Rampur municipality mentioned Abdullah Azam's date of birth as January 1, 1993. Another certificate issued showed the date as September 30, 1990.

Khan and others were found guilty of committing the offences of cheating (section 420), forging valuable security (section 467), forgery (section 468), using forged certificate as genuine (section 471) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.