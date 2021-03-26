Supreme Court refuses relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Priyanka Singh, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, challenging the FIR of abetment to suicide registered against her in Mumbai on a complaint by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, “We are not inclined to entertain. Dismissed.”

Priyanka Singh had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay high court on February 15 refused to quash the FIR against her while allowing the quashing of FIR against her sister Meetu Singh.

According to the FIR, by Chakraborty accused the two sisters of prescribing medicines for Sushant Singh Rajput and sought a probe against them for alleged abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306 and other relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Priyanka Singh was represented in the Supreme Court by senior advocate Vikas Singh who said that in August 2020 when the top court transferred the FIR in connection with the late actor’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it held that subsequent proceedings arising out of the FIR will be probed by CBI.

Despite this direction, the Bombay high court did not quash the proceedings, Vikas Singh argued.

Moreover Priyanka Singh had maintained that no second FIR could be possible after inquest proceedings were closed by Maharashtra Police.

The FIR was registered at Bandra police station on September 7, 2020. The actor allegedly killed himself on June 8 last year.