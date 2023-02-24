Home / India News / 'Won't injunct…': CJI rejects plea to gag media on Adani-Hindenburg row

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting on Adani row till it pronounces order

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by Advocate ML Sharma seeking to injunct the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg issue till the court delivers its verdict on the committee.

Billionaire Gautam Adani. (Bloomberg)

“We won't injunct the media...We will pronounce our order,” Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud told Sharma.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on February 17, reserved its verdict in the batch of four petitions concerning the report published by short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging fraud on the part of the conglomerate, as a result of which the Adani Group suffered losses crossing $100 billion.

Sharma, who is one of the four petitioners, has sought directions to the SEBI and the Union home ministry to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR against founder of Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson, and his associates in India.

Sharma has also sought a gag order to halt media reports concerning listed companies unless such reports are first filed with and verified by the SEBI.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court
