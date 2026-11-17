The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the reinstatement of IIT-Kanpur professor KS Venkatesh, who was compulsorily retired over a sexual harassment case in 2013. Appearing for the board, solicitor general Tushar Mehta the allegation “serious”. (ANI)

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi stayed the January 5 order of the Allahabad high court that directed the professor’s reinstatement, following an appeal by the Board of Governors of IIT-Kanpur against the directive.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the order passed by the single judge of the Allahabad high court passed on January 5, 2026 shall remain stayed,” the bench said.

Appearing for the board, solicitor general Tushar Mehta the allegation “serious”. He said the high court had failed to consider the gravity of the charges against the professor and passed the order on reinstatement after finding flaws in the procedure adopted to process the complaint.

The professor, who claimed to have a visual disability, earlier complained to the high court that he was denied a defence assistant while arguing his case before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) that had enquired into the complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 (PoSH Act). The enquiry was conducted under the IIT Kanpur (Inquiry into Complaints of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace) Rules, 2021.

The professor has been accused of handing over a “sex toy” to a female engineering graduate who had arrived at the institute for an internship under his leadership. In her complaint, the victim alleged she joined the professor for a project on utility and functioning of vibration bands. In June 2023, she said, the professor gave her a “massager with a vibrator” for undertaking the research.

She said she realised the device was a “sex toy” and was left “completely shocked”. She alleged that when she confronted the professor, he said: “Simply use it as a massager for the time being and get to know better about what it can do for you.”

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, proceedings were initiated under provisions of the PoSH Act. In February 2024, the IIT Kanpur Board decided to compulsorily retire the professor, prompting him to approach the high court.

In the high court, the professor said the 2021 rules under which action was taken against him was quashed by the top court last year in a case filed by another IIT-Kanpur professor facing charges under the same law.

Considering these aspects, the high court concluded: “We find the inquiry to have been held under Rules that are ultra vires the PoSH Act and more importantly, the petitioner has been impaired in his defence at the inquiry before the ICC, severely prejudicing his case.”

Subsequently, the court quashed the order of the professor’s compulsory retirement and directed his immediate reinstatement with payment of current salary.