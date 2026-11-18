The Supreme Court on Wednesday made a light-hearted remark about Delhi's air pollution while hearing a child custody and visitation dispute, advising a father to wait for air quality to improve before asking his son to visit from Singapore.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for one of the parties, joined in the exchange, suggesting that the judges should also visit Singapore to escape Delhi's air pollution. (ANI/Representative Image)

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A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan was hearing a contempt petition arising from a long-running matrimonial and child custody dispute. The father had alleged that his estranged wife took their children to Singapore in violation of court-ordered visitation rights, Bar and Bench reported.

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During the hearing, the Bench interacted with the estranged couple and their young son, who joined the proceedings virtually from Singapore.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: CAQM revokes GRAP Stage 3 restrictions after AQI improves for three consecutive days

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{{^usCountry}} When the father said he would also like his son to visit him in Delhi during school vacations, Justice Pardiwala advised him to wait for pollution levels to improve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the father said he would also like his son to visit him in Delhi during school vacations, Justice Pardiwala advised him to wait for pollution levels to improve. {{/usCountry}}

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"Work something out. But let the AQI go down a little. Because Singapore is too clean," the judge remarked.

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Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for one of the parties, joined in the exchange, suggesting that the judges should also visit Singapore to escape Delhi's air pollution.

"Next birth. In our next birth," Justice Pardiwala replied, drawing smiles in the courtroom.

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Justice Pardiwala also asked the boy about his elder sister, who is currently in London, and playfully suggested that she should make time to speak to him. The judge asked the boy to convey that "the judges were complaining". The Bench suggested that the father, who lives in Delhi, travel to Singapore occasionally to meet his son and invite his daughter to spend a week with him.

Delhi's air quality has remained a concern, with the AQI recorded at 214 in the 'poor' category at 7am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The minimum temperature at Safdarjung also dropped to 11°C, the season's lowest so far, according to an earlier HT report.

SC's earlier remarks on Delhi pollution

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Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had stressed that tackling Delhi-NCR's air pollution required a people-driven approach, saying repeated judicial directions and restrictions alone would not resolve the problem. On November 7, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the fight against pollution needed to become a "people's movement", driven by public awareness and changes in everyday behaviour.

"No restrictions can work unless people realise the problem and act. More the orders from this court, violations will multiply… that is the tendency of people," the Bench had observed, urging authorities to take more effective measures and make people, particularly children, aware of the health risks associated with air pollution.

The court had also flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to pollution in Delhi-NCR, pointing to persistent traffic congestion in Delhi and neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram.

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