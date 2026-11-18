The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 204, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin. It was Delhi’s best air quality in November and the best since October 31 when 24-hour AQI was 117 (“moderate”).

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the city recorded a third continuous day of improvement in air quality, though it remained in the “poor” category. The city also logged the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 11.6 degree Celsius (°C) .

Faster winds help disperse pollutants This continues the three-day trend of the AQI trending downwards, starting Sunday when it was 290 (“poor”), and 275 (“poor”) on Tuesday. It was attributed to increased wind speeds that help the dispersion of pollutants.

The trend continued all through Tuesday going from 291 at midnight, 238 (“poor”) at 8am to 197 at 7pm, reaching the “moderate category” for the first time this month.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

Also read: Delhi pollution: CAQM asks agencies to improve traffic flow, regulate parking at congestion hotspots

GRAP Stages 1 and 2 restrictions remain in force In a statement, the CAQM said that the sub-committee had decided to revoke Stage 3 of Grap in light of this. “All actions under GRAP Stages I and 2..shall remain in force.”

GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by CAQM in coordination with CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens. Stage 3 is invoked when AQI reaches or is about to reach 401 to 450, classified as ‘severe’.

Grap Stage 3 was invoked across the national capital region (NCR) on November 6 when the 24-hour average AQI was 382, just days before Diwali. Under it, the CAQM urged residents to avoid coal and wood for heating and postpone private gatherings that could increase traffic and outdoor exposure. The commission has also advised people to follow hybrid mode for primary school classes and work from home whenever instructed.

Also read: GRAP-3 lifted as Delhi air improves, but Gurugram AQI worsens

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius at its base station in Safdarjung – a drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature compared to Monday and seven degree drop from minimum temperature of 18.6 recorded on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded in Palam was 12.3 degrees Celsius; Lodhi road at 12 degrees Celsius; Ridge at 14.6 degrees Celsius and Aya Nagat at 12.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi observed 0.7 degrees Celsius lower temperature than normal long period average.