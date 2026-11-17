Uncovered construction sites continue to add to Lucknow’s dust woes as four consecutive days of poor air quality raised concerns over pollution, while the two agencies responsible for enforcing dust-control norms, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), pass the buck. The LMC has not issued a single notice against violating sites this year, while the LDA has promised action after an HT ground check exposed the lapses. Lucknow’s Air Quality Index remained in the ‘poor’ category from November 12 to 15. (Deepal Mishra/ HT Photo/ Representational)

HT found several buildings under construction without protective green nets or adequate barriers in Gomti Nagar Extension on Monday, including areas behind the Signature Building and in CG City. Construction activity continued at multiple sites, allowing dust to spread nearby.

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Construction continues as AQI ‘poor’ In Sector 4 of Gomti Nagar Extension, several houses were also found under construction without adequate arrangements to contain dust, posing concerns for nearby residents and commuters.

Lucknow’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category for four consecutive days, from November 12 to 15, before improving to ‘moderate’ on November 16.

According to AQI classification, prolonged exposure to poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort to most people, while even moderate air quality can affect people suffering from lung diseases.