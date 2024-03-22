 Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s petition against arrest today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s petition against arrest today

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the case before the regular bench of Justice Khanna, who agreed to hear the matter

A special Supreme Court bench will on Friday hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest a day earlier for his role in the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after his arrest. (PTI)

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s plea before Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who asked him to do so before a special bench hearing Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha’s matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The special bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi had, however, risen. Singhvi mentioned the case before the regular bench of Justice Khanna, who agreed to hear the matter.

The special bench will be reconstituted later in the day to hear Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a caveat. Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor-general SV Raju were present before Justice Khanna when Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s plea.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain Kavitha’s bail plea against her arrest in the money-laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy irregularities.

Kejriwal was also due to be produced before a special court at Rouse Avenue on Friday, where the ED will seek his custody.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea for interim protection. The high court asked Kejriwal why he had not approached the lower court seeking anticipatory bail if he was apprehending arrest.

Kejriwal skipped nine ED summonses on the grounds that they were “illegal”. He argued that ED had not specified in which capacity he was being called in — as an accused or witness, as chief minister, or as national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s petition against arrest today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On