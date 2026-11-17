The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a petition by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), seeking contempt action against an advocate who made alleged defamatory comments against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday. This is the third time the SCBA has taken the lead in initiating criminal contempt action over remarks made against the CJI. (ANI)

The SCBA filed the petition on Tuesday, after Attorney General (AG) for India R Venkataramani granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Pravin Singhal, under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

“I cannot hear this matter. But I will list it tomorrow,” CJI Kant said.

His remarks came after SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel termed Singhal’s remarks “extremely scandalous and unpardonable”, and requested the court to allow listing of the matter along with another contempt petition filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle listed for 2 pm before a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

A little after 2pm on Monday, advocate Singhal made alleged derogatory remarks against CJI Kant while complaining against non-listing of his case. He said he had requested for listing the matter on November 2 but did not receive any response for the past 15 days.

When the CJI told the lawyer that he will examine the case, the latter said the matter was urgent and that he did not wish to wait.

To this, justice V Mohana, who was sharing the bench along with the CJI and justice Joymalya Bagchi, said: “You cannot mention like this. You please wait.”

Singhal then raised his voice and made alleged derogatory remarks at CJI Kant. He was removed by the security guards.

As lawyers assembled in the hall demanded the CJI initiate suo motu contempt action, he said the advocate already faces contempt proceedings and is not a member of SCBA. It could not be immediately ascertained which contempt proceedings the CJI was talking about.

The SCBA, however, took up the matter and wrote to Venkataramani, alleging Singhal’s statements are unacceptable and must be deprecated. The association sought consent to file the contempt petition against the lawyer.

“Having regard to the extremely scandalous and unpardonable conduct and remarks in the open court by Pravin Singhal, I consider it a fit case for granting my consent under section 15(1)(b) of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for initiating criminal contempt against Pravin Singhal,” the AG said.

This is the third time the SCBA has taken the lead in initiating criminal contempt action over remarks made against the CJI.

Last year, the association had filed a criminal contempt petition against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw his shoe on a bench headed by then CJI BR Gavai, when the court was in session on October 6, 2025. The SCBA sought guidelines to be framed in order to prevent such incidents.

Recently, the SCBA filed a criminal contempt petition against MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle for publishing objectionable posts on social media against the CJI. The alleged posts were made after CJI Kant conveyed his refusal on October 12 to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over issues regarding alleged irregularities in the Election Commission.