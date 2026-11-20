The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would reconsider the very premise of the nationwide public interest litigation (PIL) in a case relating to Amity University that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant moved out of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah’s bench over concerns about proceedings being expanded beyond the judge’s assigned roster.

Hindustan Times first reported that this case , and another matter, were being reassigned from Justice Amanullah’s bench.

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Hindustan Times first reported that this case , and another matter, were being reassigned from Justice Amanullah’s bench.

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To be sure, the reassignment of the case was an administrative step taken by CJI Kant after speaking with some of the senior judges and apprising them of the decision subsequently. It was not the outcome of any formal resolution, even as the move brought into focus the CJI’s responsibility to ensure that judicial business is allocated and heard in accordance with the roster.

A three-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath, R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh said it would examine whether the proceedings, which began with an individual student’s grievance against Amity University, Noida, should continue as a PIL or be confined to the original dispute. The court fixed January 11, 2027, for further consideration, saying it would also examine the petitioner’s grievance in the light of the reports before it.

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“What we propose is we fix the matter for January. We will consider the grievance of the petitioner, subject to report of Mr Prasad (Ashok Prasad, who had been tasked with enquiring into certain allegations made by the petitioner regarding Amity University). University has already filed its counter. We will decide then what is the scope of the PIL. Whether to continue it further or not,” said the bench.

The court said that it would consider “whether to entertain this petition or not or how far we will carry this” and directed that the matter be listed on January 11.

Roster Concerns Behind the Reassignment

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The development follows HT’s report on Wednesday that CJI Kant had shifted at least two matters away from Justice Amanullah’s bench after concerns over individual disputes being expanded into nationwide PILs, even though PILs do not figure in the judge’s assigned roster. The other matter concerns unauthorised constructions and the commercial misuse of residential properties, which had also been taken up for a nationwide examination after originating in an individual dispute.

The move followed a full court meeting around four weeks ago in which the CJI made it clear that judges must adjudicate matters strictly in accordance with their assigned rosters, stressing that orderly allocation of cases was essential to maintaining judicial discipline and public confidence in the administration of justice.

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The issue at the full court meeting was also discussed in the context of a series of Supreme Court judgments that have underscored the authority of the CJI and chief justice of high courts as the master of the roster, and the obligation of individual judges to remain within the judicial business assigned to them.

How the Individual Grievance Became a Nationwide PIL

The Amity case began in mid-2025 with a petition by 23-year-old student Ayesha Jain, who alleged that university officials harassed her, barred her from attending classes and caused her to lose an academic year after she legally changed her name from Khushi Jain to Ayesha Jain.

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While the bench of justices Amanullah and NV Anjaria had taken a stern view of the university’s treatment of the student, it did not close the matter after issuing orders in her favour. In November 2025, the bench expanded the proceedings into a wider examination of the establishment, funding and regulation of private universities across the country.

The court subsequently issued a series of directions seeking details from the Centre, states and regulatory authorities on how private universities were established and governed, while also addressing concerns over profiteering and the functioning of fake colleges. Several states filed reports in response to those directions.

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What the Bench Will Consider Next

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At Thursday’s hearing, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj told the new bench that the petitioner’s individual grievance had been resolved and that only some reports by the states and a final report remained to be submitted.

The bench was, however, told that several states had filed reports after the proceedings were expanded into a nationwide PIL. It will now have to consider whether those wider proceedings should continue, and, if so, to what extent.

On the next date, the bench said, it might also consider the final report to be adduced by the court-appointed investigator, Ashok Prasad, on his enquiry concerning the university’s conduct.

Frequently Asked Questions When will the Supreme Court next consider the Amity University case? The court fixed January 11, 2027, for further consideration. What will the bench decide about the Amity case? It will consider whether the proceedings should continue as a nationwide PIL or be confined to the petitioner’s original dispute, and how far the proceedings should extend. Who brought the original petition, and what was her grievance? The petition was filed by 23-year-old student Ayesha Jain, who alleged that university officials harassed her, barred her from attending classes and caused her to lose an academic year after she legally changed her name.