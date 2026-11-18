The decision by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, in consultation with the four senior-most judges, to shift at least two cases from a bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah has brought back into focus one of the Supreme Court's most consequential and frequently contested powers – the CJI's authority as the master of the roster. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. (PTI)

The development raises key questions about how benches are constituted, who decides which judge hears which case, and what happens when a bench expands a matter beyond its assigned subject categories.

The power to constitute benches and distribute judicial business gives the CJI considerable administrative authority over the functioning of the country's highest court. It also places an equally important responsibility on the Chief Justice to ensure that cases are allocated fairly and transparently, without creating an impression that judicial business is being channelled to particular judges or benches. That is precisely why the master-of-the-roster principle, although firmly recognised in law, has repeatedly generated controversy, including within the Supreme Court itself.

How benches are formed and cases distributed The Supreme Court does not function as a single court where all judges hear every case together. Its judicial work is distributed among smaller benches, generally comprising two or three judges, with larger benches constituted to decide important questions of law, resolve conflicting judicial opinions or examine substantial constitutional questions. Article 145(3) of the Constitution mandates a minimum five-judge bench for deciding a case involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution.

Read: HT exclusive | CJI Surya Kant pulls two cases from justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah over PIL roster

The CJI decides how many benches will function, which judges will sit together and what categories of cases each bench will hear. This allocation is reflected in a roster, which is essentially a schedule of judicial work that assigns subject categories such as criminal matters, civil disputes, service matters, tax cases, constitutional questions and public interest litigations (PILs) to particular benches.

The roster is prepared under the CJI's orders, with the Registry responsible for implementing the allocation and listing cases accordingly. It is periodically revised to account for changes in the court's strength, retirements, pendency and the need to distribute work among judges.

The system acquired greater visibility in February 2018 when the Supreme Court published a subject-wise roster on its website, assigning different categories of cases to individual benches. The move followed an unprecedented public confrontation between the then CJI Dipak Misra and four senior judges over allegations of selective allocation of important cases.

Why the CJI is the master of the roster The expression "master of the roster" refers to the CJI's administrative authority to constitute benches and allocate judicial business. Although the Constitution does not expressly use this expression or spell out a separate provision conferring this power, the Supreme Court has consistently recognised it through judicial precedents, institutional conventions and the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

The distinction is important: the CJI is the first among equals when exercising judicial functions, meaning his vote carries no greater weight than that of another judge sitting on the same bench. But as the head of the institution, he has the ultimate responsibility for distributing its judicial workload and ensuring that the court functions efficiently.

This authority, however, comes with a corresponding institutional responsibility. The CJI must ensure that allocation is fair, transparent and consistent with judicial discipline. The power is not intended to confer superiority over fellow judges or enable the Chief Justice to influence the outcome of cases through bench selection.

The Supreme Court examined this issue in 2018 in Shanti Bhushan Vs Supreme Court of India. Former law minister and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan had challenged the CJI's exclusive authority to allocate cases, arguing that the power should be exercised collectively by the five senior-most judges through the collegium. He sought objective and transparent guidelines to prevent the possibility of sensitive cases being assigned to particular judges because of their perceived predispositions.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan (both retired now) rejected the plea, reasoning that involving the collegium in routine case allocation would make the functioning of the institution cumbersome. The judgment nevertheless emphasised that the CJI's administrative authority must be exercised fairly, justly and transparently. The court thus retained the CJI's primacy while underscoring the responsibility that accompanies it.

When the master of the roster became a flashpoint The most visible confrontation over the roster came on January 12, 2018, when four senior-most judges – justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – held an unprecedented press conference to air their differences with then CJI Dipak Misra.

The judges questioned the manner in which important cases were being allocated, alleging that sensitive matters were being assigned to benches headed by relatively junior judges, bypassing senior members of the court. They released a letter written to the CJI, raising concerns over the administration of the institution and warning that its functioning had to be protected.

One of the issues that triggered the confrontation was the allocation of politically and institutionally sensitive matters, including petitions concerning the death of special CBI judge BH Loya. The four judges argued that the manner of allocation raised questions about institutional integrity.

The controversy was significant because the judges were not questioning the CJI's formal authority to constitute benches so much as the manner in which that authority was being exercised. Their intervention brought into public view the tension between the CJI's administrative primacy and the principle that all Supreme Court judges are judicially equal.

Following meetings between the CJI and the four judges, the Supreme Court introduced a formal subject-wise roster in February 2018 and made it public. The arrangement was intended to bring greater predictability to case allocation, although the CJI retained ultimate authority.

The debate resurfaced when Shanti Bhushan approached the Supreme Court later that year seeking guidelines to regulate the master-of-the-roster power. The court's rejection of his plea did not end the debate over how the power should be exercised and what safeguards should accompany it.

What judicial precedents say The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the authority to allocate judicial business rests with the Chief Justice and that individual benches cannot assume administrative powers belonging to the head of the institution.

One of the most definitive pronouncements came in the five-judge Constitution bench decision in Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms Vs Union of India (2017). The court held that the CJI alone has the prerogative to constitute benches and allocate cases. Neither a two-judge nor a three-judge bench can allocate a matter to itself or dictate which judges should hear it. No judge can take up a matter on his own unless it has been allocated by the CJI.

The principle had been articulated earlier in States of Rajasthan Vs Prakash Chand (1997), where the Supreme Court held that the Chief Justice alone has the authority to constitute benches and allocate judicial business. Individual judges cannot issue directions to the Registry that run contrary to the roster.

Similarly, in Jasbir Singh Vs State of Punjab (2006), the court reiterated that a judge who believes a particular matter ought to be heard by a particular bench must seek appropriate orders from the Chief Justice rather than direct the Registry to list it before that bench. The judgment reinforced the principle that judicial discipline requires adherence to the established allocation of judicial business.

Another important safeguard emerges from Kishore Samrite Va State of UP (2012). While the case principally dealt with abuse of judicial process and misuse of PIL jurisdiction, the Supreme Court stressed that courts must carefully examine whether litigation genuinely serves a public cause or is motivated by extraneous considerations. It cautioned against allowing PIL jurisdiction to become an instrument for settling personal scores or advancing private interests.

Taken together, these rulings underline two complementary requirements: the authority to allocate judicial business must remain with the CJI, and public interest jurisdiction must be exercised with due care and procedural safeguards.

This does not mean that a Supreme Court bench cannot take suo motu cognisance of an issue or expand proceedings where the law permits it. The distinction is that a bench wishing to take an individual dispute beyond its original scope into a PIL falling outside its assigned roster must refer the matter to the CJI for appropriate allocation.

That distinction assumes particular significance in the latest developments involving Justice Amanullah's bench. The two matters- – one concerning the regulation of private universities and the other involving unauthorised constructions – had evolved from individual disputes into nationwide exercises involving governments, regulators and municipal authorities.

The reassignment is, therefore, significant beyond the two cases involved. It raises a fundamental institutional question as to how far an individual bench can go in expanding the scope of a dispute, and at what point must the CJI's administrative authority over the roster take precedence?

The master-of-the-roster principle is ultimately intended to ensure that no individual judge or bench becomes the sole arbiter of which matters it can take up. At the same time, the CJI's authority is not an unbridled personal privilege but a responsibility to ensure that the system operates fairly and commands public confidence.

The latest intervention is, therefore, a reminder that judicial independence and judicial discipline must coexist: individual judges must remain free to decide cases on their merits, but within an orderly system of allocation that protects the credibility of the institution.