Supreme Court live updates: Rule violates woman’s right to worship and practise religion, says SC on Sabarimala temple case

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on the plea challenging the practice of prohibiting women in 10 to 50 age group from entering the Sabarimla temple having the deity of Lord Ayyappa in a “naishtika brahmacharya” (perennial celibate).

Here are the live updates:

10:47 am IST Rule has to be in harmony with constitution: SC Religion is way of life to realise one identity with dignity .. but dogmatic practices has resulted in incongruity. The apex court concludes: In view of the law laid done by this court .. devotees of Lord Ayappa do not constitute a separate religious denomination. Therefore devotees r exclusively Hindus and do not constitute a separate denomination. The right guaranteed under article 25 has nothing to do with gender and physiological factors. Rule violates the right of woman to worship and practise religion. Impugned rule that stipulates exclusion of any entity of women is a clear violation of a woman’s right. Rule has to be in harmony with constitution.





10:45 am IST Dualistic approach in religions results in lowering dignity of women: SC SC says, “Law and society are bestowed with Herculean task to act as levellers.” “Any relationship with the almighty is transcendental one.” SC says, “Subversion of women under garb of biological and physiological factors can’t be given legitimacy.”





10:40 am IST SC begins reading verdict Mankind since time immemorial has been searching for justification for values that hurts morality: Supreme Court In the theatre of life, man has put autograph and there is no space for woman to even put her signature: SC



