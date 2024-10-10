Surat gang-rape accused has breathing difficulty in police custody, dies: Cop

Ahmedabad: One of the two men arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Surat district of Gujarat died in police custody on Thursday after complaining of breathing difficulty, police said. Three persons including Shivshankar Chaurasia (45), and Munna Paswan (40) were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shivshankar Chaurasia (45), and Munna Paswan (40) were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault on the minor.

“Today between 12 and 1 pm, the accused (Shivshankar Chaurasia) complained of breathing difficulty… He was taken to a hospital where he died around 4:30 pm,” said Prem Veer Singh, Surat Range inspector general of police.

Police will produce Paswan before a court and seek his remand, he said.

Paswan, Chaurasia and a third person, who is yet to be arrested, are accused of raping a 17-year-old girl on the outskirts of Mota Borsara village in Mangrol taluka on Tuesday when the teenager had gone to nearby Kim town to visit some of her friends after attending her coaching classes.

“The teen had gone to Kim to meet her friends after attending her coaching class... She and her (male) friend were sitting in a deserted place on their way to a petrol pump along the highway near the village when three men approached them,” superintendent of police (SP) Hitesh Joysar said on Wednesday. The accused then took turns to rape her before fleeing with the mobile phones of the girl and her friend, the officer added.

Paswan and Chaurasia were arrested on Wednesday evening and cops had to open fire while taking the two into custody, police said in a statement. It added that the two had previously been named as accused in cases of theft and murder.