Suresh Kalmadi, former union minister and Congress leader, passes away at 81

Former Union minister and Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday at the age of 81, HT has learnt. He was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Suresh Kalmadi was the chairman of the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee. (Getty Images/File Photo)

His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in Pune's Erandwane until 2 pm. The cremation will take place at Vaikunth smashanbhumi at 3.30 pm, his office said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, along with his grandchildren.

Who was Suresh Kalmadi? He earlier served as Union minister of state for railways and was also the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A popular political leader from Pune, Kalmadi was elected to the Lok Sabha from the city on several occasions.

Over the years, he handled many roles in public life and remained closely linked to sports administration at the national level for a long period.

However, his tenure at IOA came under fire over the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption case and he was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act over alleged misuse of funds.

He was arrested in April 2011, after which the Congress suspended him from the party.