Survey of under-construction buildings begins for violations

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday began a survey of under-construction buildings across the city to identify and halt any violations of sanctioned plans, days after the collapse of an under-construction building in Hennur, which resulted in the death of eight people. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday began a survey of under-construction buildings across the city to identify and halt any violations of sanctioned plans (ANI)

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the decision for the survey was directed by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. “We will stop the construction work if we find any illegalities and issue demolition orders,” he said, adding that staff from BBMP’s Khata-related team will join the effort. A total of 70 personnel will be allocated to assess all under-construction sites, checking for compliance with building regulations.

He further said that deputy CM Shivakumar emphasised the need for stringent monitoring. “Any building being constructed without the necessary authorisations will be halted. Surveying teams will document these buildings using photographs and videos, and the entire process will be monitored via drones,” Shivakumar said on Saturday.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) along with the BBMP will be launching the crackdown on unauthorised constructions to Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. According ot BBMP officials familiar with the matter, in the Babusapalya incident, the property owner allegedly deviated from approved plans by adding unauthorised floors. “Similar irregularities may be present at other ongoing construction sites across the city. Revenue wing officers will review these properties, and if illegal floors or additional structures are detected, property owners will be mandated to demolish them at their own expense,” the official said.

“In addition to design violations, the BBMP will also evaluate construction quality. If any structures are found to be using substandard materials or show engineering flaws that threaten public safety, property owners will be ordered to dismantle the buildings. Moreover, the BBMP will scrutinise any constructions on encroached land, including lakebeds and rajakaluves (stormwater drains),” Nath said.

The initiative follows the Karnataka government’s announcement of a stringent approach to tackle unauthorised buildings that exacerbate flood risks in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru development, explained on Saturday that the government is committed to addressing the issue. “The previous government had curtailed the powers of officials to take action against unauthorised construction,” he said. “Our government has decided to give the powers of stopping unauthorised construction to the BBMP, the BDA, and the BMRDA too. The registration of unauthorised properties will also be stopped. At the same time, we are also focusing on clearing encroachments.”

This announcement came after chief minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with district collectors and chief executive officers (CEOs) to address extensive flood damage in the region. Karnataka received 181 mm of rainfall between October 1 and October 25, a 58% increase compared to the seasonal average of 114 mm.