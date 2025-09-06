Surveys soon on gender minorities, Devadasis

Bengaluru: Karnataka will undertake two major surveys beginning September 15, aiming to create a clearer picture of gender minorities and former Devadasi women across the state -- an exercise officials described as the most comprehensive of its kind. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally launched the two surveys on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The Department of Women and Child Development said both surveys, to be conducted by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, are expected to conclude within 45 working days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally launched the initiative on Thursday.

“The initiative aims to gather precise information on socio-economic conditions to facilitate social, economic, and educational rehabilitation measures,” Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said.

The baseline survey of gender minorities will be carried out at government-run taluk and district hospitals. In a first, transgender persons will lead the survey within their own communities, using mobile applications created for the project. Oversight will rest with district-level committees chaired by deputy commissioners and supported by organizations working with sexual minorities.

Sana Suman, a member of the committee overseeing the survey, said lessons from a pilot survey in Mysuru and Vijayapura districts would guide the larger rollout. “The database on the transgender community is crucial since this will provide a comprehensive report on the community. As per the Supreme Court guidelines, this will be a self-declaration. In each district we have training surveyors for the task,” she said.

A parallel re-survey of former Devadasi women will cover 15 districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ballari and Vijayanagara. These efforts will be coordinated through Taluk Child Development Project Officers, with staff from the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project Unit assigned to lead the work.

Officials noted that preparations for the surveys have already been completed, including the rollout of two mobile apps and the creation of a helpline — 1800 599 2025 — to assist participants.

Karnataka has conducted similar surveys in the past, though on a more limited scale. A 1993-94 survey identified 22,873 Devadasi women in 10 districts, while a re-survey in 2007-08 recorded 46,660 women across a wider geography. The upcoming exercise will also provide a mechanism for women who say they were left out of earlier counts, with district- and taluk-level committees handling petitions.

Committees comprising members of organizations supporting former Devadasi women have been formed to supervise the work.