'Utterly butterly...': Best Amul ads tribute for creator Sylvester daCunha
The advertising veteran, who designed the iconic 1966 Amul Girl ‘utterly buttery delicious’ campaign, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Advertising veteran Sylvester daCunha, forever synonymous with the iconic Amul Girl (as its co-creator, and designer of the 1966 'utterly butterly delicious campaign') passed away at the age of 80 in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Over the years, the Amul Girl has been a constant presence around us, giving her opinions on day-to-day issues. And whether rib-tickling or hard-hitting (and, at times, even controversial), these ads almost always capture one's attention.
Here are some popular Amul ads, featuring the Amul Girl, from the past few years (for a more comprehensive list, click here):
‘Have with Covfefe or Tvea?’ (June 2017): On then-US President Donald Trump's viral ‘Covfefe’ tweet.
‘Embracing ya embarassing?’ (July 2018): When Rahul Gandhi went up to prime minister Narendra Modi and ‘hugged’ him in the Lok Sabha.
‘NEERAJ ON THE THROWN!" (August 2021): At Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra becomes India’s second-ever individual gold medallist in Olympic history.
'Monumental occasion!" (August 2020): When PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
‘Dress Videsh?’ (May 2017): When Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at that year's Met Gala (more specifically, her dress) made headlines.
‘Kiss kis par case!’ (April 2007): When Richard Gere came to India, and during an event in Delhi, ended up kissing Shilpa Shetty.