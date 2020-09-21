Taj Mahal reopens for visitors with strict Covid-19 protocol: Everything you need to know

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST

Amid tight measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Taj Mahal reopened for tourists in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday. The monument has been shut since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit, a strict Covid-19 protocol will be followed for checking tourists. All visitors will go through thermal checking at the gate. They will also be provided with sanitisers at the entry point.

Here are the new set of rules that need to be followed:

- A maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed in the monument in two shifts per day. In each shift, maximum 2,500 visitors can visit the monument.

- There will be no window ticket sale. Visitors can purchase the ticket by scanning the QR code at the entry gates. It can also be booked through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) website or the mobile app.

- Indian visitors will have to pay Rs 50 per ticket for visiting the Taj Mahal. To visit the main mausoleum, they will have to pay Rs 200 more.

- At a time, only five people will be allowed in the main mausoleum area.

- The tourists will be provided with shoe covers before visiting the main dome area. After visiting the site, the shoe covers are required to be dumped in the dustbins.

- The government locker room has been closed. The visitors can keep their luggage in a private shop.

- An ambulance would be ready at the gates in case of any medical emergency.

- Visitors are also advised to not take any group photos.