Chennai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday that stringent action must be taken against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh if the allegation against him of sending obscene messages to a female district collector is true. Take strong action if TVK MLA indeed sent obscene messages to Collector: Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters, the VCK leader responded to a question regarding the issue and said, "If a mistake has indeed happened, severe action must be taken against him".

It is alleged that Vignesh sent obscene WhatsApp messages to a female district collector. Opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, submitted formal petitions to senior officials demanding an impartial investigation in the matter and the MLA's immediate arrest.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, the MP also dismissed allegations of inadequate funding for marginalised students under the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship scheme. Citing a report from the Social Justice Department, Thirumavalavan clarified that out of 366 selected students, 165 have secured admission to foreign universities so far.

The state government has already released ₹30.24 crore for 84 of the 140 students who applied online, he noted. University bank details are currently pending for 56 students, while 25 are yet to apply. He added that the remaining 201 students have time until March 27 to finalise their admissions.

Thirumavalavan dismissed recent remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with regard to the Cauvery River water dispute as mere "political posturing". He asserted that Karnataka cannot unilaterally construct a dam at Mekedatu without the explicit consent of the Tamil Nadu government.

The MP pointed out that even political leaders and water experts in Karnataka acknowledge that the Mekedatu site is unfeasible for a dam. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to remain highly vigilant, escalate the issue to the Union Government at the appropriate time, and match Karnataka's intensity to effectively protect the state's water rights.

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