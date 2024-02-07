 Tamil Nadu: 15 former AIADMK MLAs, one ex-MP join BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Tamil Nadu: 15 former AIADMK MLAs, one ex-MP join BJP

Tamil Nadu: 15 former AIADMK MLAs, one ex-MP join BJP

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 02:15 PM IST

The induction ceremony of these leaders took place in the national capital in the presence of union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and L Murugan.

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a group of 15 former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs and one former MP joined the saffron party on Wednesday. The induction ceremony of these leaders took place in New Delhi in the presence of union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, L Murugan, and state BJP president K Annamalai.

15 former AIADMK MLAs, 1 ex-MP join BJP in Tamil Nadu
15 former AIADMK MLAs, 1 ex-MP join BJP in Tamil Nadu

Addressing a press conference, Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu leaders have brought a “wealth of experience” with them to the BJP. “They want to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is coming back to power for a straight third term…Tamil Nadu is going the Bharatiya Janata Party way,” he said.

Also read: Tamil Nadu seat-sharing: CPI (M), MDMK look to contest on more seats

Taking an apparent dig at the DMK and AIADMK, the state BJP president said the group of MLAs and former MP have “seen things happening in Tamil Nadu”.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised that such a large group of leaders joining the BJP shows Modi's popularity in the south, especially in Tamil Nadu where the BJP has not been a big force. Asserting that the BJP will win over 370 seats in the upcoming general elections, the union minister claimed that many of the new seats will come from Tamil Nadu.

“It is clear that every citizen of India wants the transformation of the last 10 years to continue,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

