Tamil Nadu assembly by-poll: Congress’s Elangovan set to win big

ByDivya Chandrababu
Mar 02, 2023 02:15 PM IST

According to the Election Commission of India website, Congress’s EVKS Elangovan received 67.48% of the votes until 2pm

Congress’s EVKS Elangovan appeared set to win the assembly by-poll to Tamil Nadu’s Erode East seat by a huge margin.

Elangovan credited his lead to chief minister M K Stalin’s work. (ANI)
According to the Election Commission of India website, Elangovan received 67.48% of the votes until 2pm. His closest rival, K S Thennarasu, of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), managed just 22.83% of the votes.

In the 2021 assembly poll, Elangovan’s son, Thirumahan Everaa, won the seat by a margin of 8,904 votes defeating AIADMK’s M Yuvaraja. Everaa’s death in January necessitated the by-poll. Thennarasu won the seat in 2016 by a thin margin of 7,794 votes.

The by-poll was the first election since Edappadi Palaniswami became the sole leader of AIADMK as its interim general secretary with the end of the dual leadership and expulsion of O Panneerselvam.

Thennarasu, who left the counting centre as Elangovan was leading, said democracy has lost. “Money has won.”

Elangovan credited his lead to chief minister and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin’s work. “People have given us this victory because he has fulfilled 80% of the election promises he made over 20 months of his governance,” Elangovan said.

“Another reason is that we [Congress] are a secular alliance [with DMK]. Tamil Nadu’s people support and love Rahul Gandhi and appreciate his [Bharat Jodo] Yatra. This is a precursor for our win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Elangovan said he was not in a position to celebrate but he will complete the works his late son started.

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

