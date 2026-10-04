Tamil Nadu CM Vijay rides bullock cart during Dharapuram bypoll campaign, interacts with voters | Watch

Tamil Nadu chief minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay rode a bullock cart for a short distance during Dharapuram bypoll campaign roadshow on Sunday. During the course of the roadshow, the TN CM also interacted with the voters.

TVK's Vijay took a bullock cart ride during the roadshow. (Screenshots from video (@PTI_News/X))

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The Tamil Nadu CM accepted photo frames from supporters during the roadshow. He also received several gifts, flowers, garlands and party towels during the roadshow.

Bypolls for the Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies will be conducted on October 6. The counting is scheduled to be held on October 9.

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Vijay roadshow in Dharapuram Assembly constituency

Vijay did a roadshow in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency on Sunday in support of the party's candidate P Sathyabama ahead of the bypolls.

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According to TVK sources, cited in a PTI report, Vijay flew to Dharapuram by helicopter. He was received by his senior cabinet ministers, including party's general secretary and minister for rural development and water resources N Anand, minister for revenue and disaster management K A Sengottaiyan at Dharapuram.

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The chief minister started his campaign around 1 pm. The planned campaign route is expected to cover over 20 public-contact points in the Dharapuram area, the report said.

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This is CM Vijay's second campaign visit to the constituency, following his September 30 rally.

'If you dare speak against our sister…': Vijay

CM Vijay slammed the DMK for making remarks against women. In his address during the roadshow, the TVK chief issued a warning to opposition parties against targeting women.

"I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces. I didn't say that just to score political points. Look at what happened the day before yesterday," he said.

Also Read | Vijay calls Stalin’s remarks on Sathyabama ‘indecent, perverse’, says TVK will respond

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"What kind of vile speech did he (Stalin) make against our sister, Sathyabama. It was so vulgar that one cannot even bear to listen to it. And is he the only one speaking like this? Every single person he has nurtured and brought up is delivering the exact same cheap rhetoric."

"Speak whatever you want about me. I will take it. But if you dare speak against our sister, or against the mothers, sisters, and daughters of our households, I will not stay quiet. This marks a return to the era of MGR," he said referring to late CM M G Ramachandran.

He was referring to certain alleged controversial remarks by DMK president M K Stalin against Satyabama.

(With inputs from PTI)

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