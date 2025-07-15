Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Tamil Nadu ex-CM Karunanidhi's statue defaced in Salem by unidentified miscreants

ANI
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits. More information is awaited.

Unidentified miscreants defaced the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi by splashing black paint on it in Salem early Monday, triggering public outrage.

Unidentified miscreants vandalise former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi's statue in Salem.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)
Unidentified miscreants vandalise former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi's statue in Salem.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Tamil Nadu ex-CM Karunanidhi's statue defaced in Salem by unidentified miscreants
