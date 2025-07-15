Tamil Nadu ex-CM Karunanidhi's statue defaced in Salem by unidentified miscreants
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 11:53 AM IST
Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits. More information is awaited.
Unidentified miscreants defaced the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi by splashing black paint on it in Salem early Monday, triggering public outrage.
