Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Vote counting to commence across 39 centres at 8 am
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls will commence at 8 am today, similar to other states and Union Territories. All 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu were contested in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. During the 2024 general elections, 950 candidates were vying for positions from the Dravidian state....Read More
The 39 Lok Sabha seats include: Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sriperumbudur, Viluppuram, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Salem, Arani, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Pollachi, Karur, Dindigul, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, Chidambaram, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.
According to Election Commission of India data, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent during this year's general election.
Seats won (Counting is yet to begin)
Party Seats won/Leading AIADMK -- BJP -- DMK -- INC -- Others --
Tamil Nadu key candidates
Key candidates Party Constituency Leading/Trailing K Annamalai BJP Coimbatore -- Kanimozhi DMK Thoothukudi -- Tamilasai Soundararajan BJP South Chennai -- L Murgugan BJP Nilgiris -- TTV Dinakaran AMMK Theni -- O Panneerselvam AIADMK Ramananthapuram -- Dayanidhi Maran DMK Chennai Central -- Karti Chidambaram Congress Sivaganga -- TR Parivendhar BJP Perambalur -- Pon Radhakrishnan BJP Kanniyakumari --
Exit poll predictions
According to the News18 Mega Exit Poll, the BJP is projected to secure its first Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, with state party president K Annamalai likely to win the Coimbatore constituency for the saffron party. The exit poll anticipates the BJP to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the Congress may secure 8-10 seats in the state, but its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), from the INDIA bloc, that is expected to make significant gains, potentially securing between 36-39 seats.
On the other hand, the opposition AIAMDK could face challenges, with the News18 Exit Poll indicating a projected 0-2 seats for the party.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led coalition secured a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu, claiming victory in 38 of the 39 seats. The DMK clinched 24 seats, while the Congress secured eight. Additionally, the CPI and CPM secured two seats each. The VCK and IUML each won one seat.
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Know about Kanimozhi's constituency, Thoothukkudi
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: The Thoothukkudi constituency in southern Tamil Nadu has 28 candidates vying for the seat, including the incumbent MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi.
In the 2019 elections, Kanimozhi defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan, winning with 39.44 per cent of the vote.
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Know about K Annamalai's constituency, Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Coimbatore, the central hub of western Tamil Nadu, is poised for an exciting electoral contest this season.
State BJP chief K Annamalai is contesting from this seat, facing off against DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran.
Annamalai, who left the IPS to enter politics, has included several promises in his constituency manifesto,
- Establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Coimbatore.
- Setting up offices for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.
- Introduction of 24/7 mobile food vans named after the former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, as announced by the BJP.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: 26 candidates in fray for Puducherry seat
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: The Union Territory of Puducherry participated in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, along with Tamil Nadu.
- There are 26 candidates contesting for the single Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.
- The primary contenders are the incumbent MP V Vaithilingam (Congress) and Puducherry's Home Minister and senior BJP leader A Namassivayam.
- The AIADMK candidate is G Tamizh Vendhan.
- Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 78.90%.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: One lakh police personnel will stand as guard
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Approximately one lakh police personnel will be on duty, supplemented by 15 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces.
- Votes for South Chennai will be counted at Anna University.
- Queen Mary's College will host the counting for North Chennai, while Loyola College will handle the counting for Central Chennai.
- The votes from the Vilavancode bypoll in Kanyakumari district will also be counted.
- Full results for the Lok Sabha seats and the single assembly segment are anticipated by evening.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Vote counting will commence at 8 am at 39 centres across the state
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Officials announced that all preparations are complete for the vote counting on June 4 for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the single Lok Sabha constituency in Puducherry.
- Vote counting will commence at 8 am at 39 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.
- The counting process will start with postal ballots and end with counting votes cast in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 am.