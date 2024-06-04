Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Vote counting to commence across 39 centres at 8 am

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: 950 candidates are in the fray for 39 parliamentary seats from the state, along with K Annamalai from BJP, Kanimozhi from DMK and O Panneerselvam from AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2024 Live: Vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls will commence at 8 am today, similar to other states and Union Territories. All 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu were contested in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. During the 2024 general elections, 950 candidates were vying for positions from the Dravidian state....Read More

Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results here

The 39 Lok Sabha seats include: Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sriperumbudur, Viluppuram, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Salem, Arani, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Pollachi, Karur, Dindigul, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, Chidambaram, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

According to Election Commission of India data, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent during this year's general election.

Seats won (Counting is yet to begin) Party Seats won/Leading AIADMK -- BJP -- DMK -- INC -- Others --

Tamil Nadu key candidates Key candidates Party Constituency Leading/Trailing K Annamalai BJP Coimbatore -- Kanimozhi DMK Thoothukudi -- Tamilasai Soundararajan BJP South Chennai -- L Murgugan BJP Nilgiris -- TTV Dinakaran AMMK Theni -- O Panneerselvam AIADMK Ramananthapuram -- Dayanidhi Maran DMK Chennai Central -- Karti Chidambaram Congress Sivaganga -- TR Parivendhar BJP Perambalur -- Pon Radhakrishnan BJP Kanniyakumari --

Exit poll predictions

According to the News18 Mega Exit Poll, the BJP is projected to secure its first Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, with state party president K Annamalai likely to win the Coimbatore constituency for the saffron party. The exit poll anticipates the BJP to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Congress may secure 8-10 seats in the state, but its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), from the INDIA bloc, that is expected to make significant gains, potentially securing between 36-39 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition AIAMDK could face challenges, with the News18 Exit Poll indicating a projected 0-2 seats for the party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led coalition secured a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu, claiming victory in 38 of the 39 seats. The DMK clinched 24 seats, while the Congress secured eight. Additionally, the CPI and CPM secured two seats each. The VCK and IUML each won one seat.