Tamil Nadu minister under fire for expletives against PM Modi, BJP to approach EC

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 03:20 PM IST

DMK leader Anitha Radhakrishna used expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally.

Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan has come under fire after he used expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally. The BJP said it would approach the Election Commission seeking action against Radhakrishnan. When the minister used those words, DMK MP Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not protest, the BJP said calling Kanimozhi a pseudo-feminist. BJP leaders shared the clip in which the minister purportedly used an expletive in Tamil.

Anitha Radhakrishnan hurled abuses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally.
The comment was in reference to PM Modi's speech in Salem last week where Modi spoke about freedom fighter K Kamaraj, popularly known as Kamarajar.

Tamil Nadu BJP called Radhakrishnan's comment nauseating but not surprising. "In-fact, this is the vile, vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK!. What’s worse? Without condemning this obscene talk, Tmt@KanimozhiDMK enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism! People will teach the DMK and I.N.D.I. Alliance a fitting lesson! The law will also do its duty! This time the “Rising Sun” will go down the horizon!" BJP's Tamil Nadu handle posted on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said when DMK leaders find nothing to criticise, they pass vile comments against PM Modi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed the INDIA bloc for DMK minister's statement and said the DMK does not even hesitate to abuse PM Modi in their intent to end Sanatan Dharma. “Yesterday one minister of the INDI alliance, in front of a female leader of his party, used very derogatory remarks in a very objectionable language for the Prime Minister of the country. The words he used for the most popular leader in the world are condemnable and there is no place for such things in a democracy. Derogatory comments against the PM are objectionable. Democracy has no place for such abusive language. INDI must apologize for its minister's abusive comment. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge are silent on the incident. It proves they are trying to end Sanatan”, said Anurag Thakur.

