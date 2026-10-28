Tamil Nadu revises auto-rickshaw fares, minimum charge 50 for first 1.8km

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification revising the fare structure for contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan area and other regions of the state. Under the revised rates, the minimum fare will be ₹50 for the first 1.8 kilometres. Passengers will have to pay an additional ₹25 for every kilometre travelled beyond the initial 1.8 kilometres.

The revised fare structure includes a ₹60 base fare for ghat routes, night-time charges of 1.5 times the regular fare and waiting fees of ₹1 per minute. (Praful Gangurde/Representational)

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The notification, dated October 27, directs the State Transport Authority and the concerned Regional Transport Authorities to fix the revised fares for auto-rickshaws operating in their respective areas. The order has been issued under Section 67(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, as seen on the notification, shared by ANI news agency.

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The government notification also specifies separate rates for journeys through ghat areas, travel during night hours and waiting time.

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Minimum fare and additional charges

According to the revised fare structure the minimum charge will be ₹50 and an additional ₹25 will be charged for every kilometre travelled beyond the minimum limit.

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{{^usCountry}} The revised structure also provides separate provisions for journeys through ghat areas and travel during night hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revised structure also provides separate provisions for journeys through ghat areas and travel during night hours. {{/usCountry}}

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For journeys in ghat areas, the notification specifies a base fare of ₹60, calculated at 1.2 times the minimum fare. An additional charge of ₹30 per kilometre will apply for such journeys.

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Waiting charges and night-time fares

The notification also sets a waiting charge of ₹1 per minute.

Night-time travel will attract a higher fare than regular journeys. Auto-rickshaw passengers travelling between 10 pm and 5 am will have to pay 1.5 times the regular fare.

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The order lists the waiting charge, night-time fare and ghat charges as separate components of the revised fare. The State Transport Authority and the concerned Regional Transport Authorities have been directed to fix the applicable rates for auto-rickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan area and other regions of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Passengers unhappy over 25% night auto surcharge

Government supersedes earlier notifications

The latest order supersedes two earlier Home department notifications issued on August 25, 2013, and October 16, 2014. Both notifications were published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

The revised directions have been issued under Section 67(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The notification authorises the State Transport Authority and the relevant Regional Transport Authorities to fix the fares specified for contract carriage auto-rickshaws across the state.

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The order was issued by A Karthik, Principal Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The notification covers auto-rickshaws operating within the Chennai Metropolitan area as well as those running in other regions of Tamil Nadu.

The notification issued on October 27 did not specify the date of commencement.(With inputs from ANI)