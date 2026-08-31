Taxi, autorickshaw fares to increase in Mumbai region from Tuesday

Passengers will have to pay a minimum fare of ₹27 for an auto-rickshaw and ₹33 for a black-and-yellow taxi in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Tuesday, officials said. The minimum auto-rickshaw fare will increase to ₹27 from ₹26, while the taxi fare for the first 1.5 km will rise to ₹33 from ₹31. (Pexel/ Representational Image)

The fare hike of ₹1 for auto-rickshaws and ₹2 for black-and-yellow taxis was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), they said.

The revised taxi fare will be ₹21.90 per km, up from ₹20.66, while the auto-rickshaw fare has been increased to ₹18.22 per km from ₹17.14, an RTO official said.

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The minimum auto-rickshaw fare will increase to ₹27 from ₹26, while the taxi fare for the first 1.5 km will rise to ₹33 from ₹31.

The RTO official said taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers can charge the revised fares either after calibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table.

The MMRTA, chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary, approved the fare revision at its recent meeting.

The drivers have been given three months, until the end of November, to get their meters recalibrated.

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The revised fares, however, will come into effect from September 1. Drivers failing to recalibrate their meters within the stipulated period will face penalties, the official said.

There are more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, most of which run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The fare revision comes after a gap of 18 months. The last fare hike of ₹3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1, 2025.