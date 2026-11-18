Tamil Nadu has sought funding from the Union government to upgrade the port in the temple town of Rameswaram, about 600 km south of Chennai, to facilitate the roll out of a ferry service to Sri Lanka, officials said. The ferry service will operate from Rameswaram to Sri Lanka’s Talaimannar. Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna met Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi and discussed funds for the maritime infrastructure development projects. (X)

The state government is also planning a Chennai-Puducherry passenger ferry service across 80 nautical miles. It has planned promenades and jetties in Chennai Marina, Mahabalipuram, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of 7th- and 8th-century monuments, for the Puducherry project. An official said the state government requires about ₹900 crore for this purpose.

In August, public works and sports development minister Aadhav Arjuna announced the projects in the Tamil Nadu assembly’s first budget session after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was voted to power. His ministry released Expressions of Interest proposing maritime tourism on the Rameswaram-Thalaimannar and Chennai-Puducherry routes in October.

The government has also planned a greenfield deep-water port in the coastal town of Cuddalore for ₹4,700 crore.

On Tuesday, Arjuna met Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in Delhi and discussed funds for the projects. The restoration and dredging of the Buckingham Canal in Chennai at cost ₹2,700 crore was also discussed.