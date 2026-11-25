Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi police on Wednesday summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh for questioning in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a district collector, as a special team was constituted to investigate the allegations following a Madras High Court direction.

The TVK MLA has called the allegations “fake news”, while police have summoned him for questioning as part of the investigation. more less

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A team comprising a senior officer from the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station and a constable visited Vignesh’s residence in T Ramaswamy Nagar on Wednesday morning to serve the summons.

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After informing his family members, the police handed him the summons and directed him to appear for questioning as part of the investigation, sources in the police department said.

The Kallakurichi All Women Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the district collector lodged a formal complaint alleging that the legislator had sent her obscene messages.

On November 24, while hearing the case, Madras High Court judge V Lakshminarayanan directed the state government to constitute a team to investigate the allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} Tiruppur superintendent of police Srishti Singh has been assigned to lead the investigation, under the supervision of inspector general of police (Administration) Kamini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiruppur superintendent of police Srishti Singh has been assigned to lead the investigation, under the supervision of inspector general of police (Administration) Kamini. {{/usCountry}}

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The judge also directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with independent members.

Vignesh has dismissed the allegations as “fake news” and termed them baseless.

State minister for energy resources and law C T R Nirmal Kumar has described the issue as a “narrative” allegedly being pushed by the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Several political parties, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have demanded the legislator’s arrest.