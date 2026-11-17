A tip-off about a tattoo on his left arm, which matched the suspect’s appearance in CCTV footage, helped police identify and arrest S Nishanth, the accused in the ₹15-crore heist at Madurai’s Tanishq showroom. Investigators later found that his girlfriend and father had also helped him dispose of the stolen jewellery, police said on Tuesday. Wearing a cap and a mask to conceal his identity, Nishanth entered the showroom and filled a trolley bag with 11.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from the display counters within an hour, police said. (PTI/ Representational)

YouTuber and bike-taxi driver Nishanth chose the showroom because an under-construction building next door offered easy access, while the absence of CCTV cameras at the rear and on the first floor made it easier to avoid surveillance, police said.

Nishanth entered the showroom compound at 3am through the adjacent plot, where a building was under construction. He then climbed onto scaffolding installed on the floors above the showroom, police said.

“He climbed the scaffolding to reach the terrace of the building. From there, he climbed down through the lift shaft to the first floor of the showroom,” said Madurai City Police commissioner S Rajendran.

Wearing a cap and a mask to conceal his identity, Nishanth entered the showroom and filled a trolley bag with 11.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from the display counters within an hour, police said.

“The guard at the front gate was not even aware that he was inside,” another officer said, pointing to lax security at the showroom. CCTV cameras covered only the ground floor, with none installed on the first floor.

Nishanth’s escape was equally easy because the showroom’s theft alarm was switched off. He retraced his route through the lift shaft, terrace and scaffolding before leaving on a Yamaha Fascino scooter, Rajendran said. Police added that the rear of the showroom had no CCTV cameras.

“Had there been a CCTV camera at the rear end of the showroom, it would have been easier for the police to catch the suspect,” he said.

However, a CCTV camera on Kalavasal Bypass Road, where the showroom is located, recorded his escape. The footage, which shows Nishanth leaving on a scooter at around 3.44am on November 8, went viral on social media, police said.

S Ganesan, a travel operator who runs a shop near the Tanishq showroom, told the media on Monday that he had seen a person wearing a dark-coloured shirt and trousers, with his face covered by a helmet, leaving on a scooter from the rear of the building.

Ganesan was the only eyewitness to Nishanth’s escape. His account provided an important lead in the investigation, and his description matched that of a person seen in the showroom’s ground-floor CCTV footage.

Police also examined footage of a man who visited the showroom thrice without making any purchases.

“A person had visited the showroom thrice without buying anything. We noticed him moving around in a suspicious manner. Though he visited the showroom on different days and wore different clothes, the cap he wore was the same, leading the police personnel to zero in on him,” an officer said.

Police eventually identified Nishanth with the help of a tip-off about a tattoo on his left arm. The tattoo matched the one seen in the CCTV footage, Rajendran said.

Nishanth was arrested on November 16 from Athiyamankottai in Dharmapuri district after a bus driver, R Maheswaran, alerted police about a passenger matching the description of the heist suspect. He was travelling on a bus from Dharmapuri to Salem.

Before his arrest, Nishanth had travelled across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring districts and bought new SIM cards to evade the police. He remained in touch with his girlfriend through the new mobile numbers, which helped investigators track his movements, Rajendran said.

Police said three people were involved in the crime: Nishanth, his girlfriend M Meenakshi, a fellow YouTuber, and his father S Suresh, an auto-rickshaw driver. Police arrested Meenakshi and Suresh on November 14.

According to police, Nishanth handed over a bag containing the stolen jewellery to his father in the early hours of November 12, asking him to keep it in a safe place. Suresh accepted the bag without asking what it contained, Rajendran said.

The commissioner questioned why Suresh had not asked his son about the contents of a bag handed to him at such an unusual hour.

Police said Meenakshi later took around 5.6 kg of jewellery from the bag and buried it on land she owned. On November 16, she led investigators to the spot, where they recovered the jewellery. Police recovered the remaining jewellery from Nishanth’s residence in Madurai.

The recovered jewellery weighed 11.384 kg, comprising 10 kg of gold and 1.384 kg of diamond jewellery, and was worth around ₹15 crore, police said.

Rajendran said Nishanth’s primary motive was to repay his debts and lead a lavish life with Meenakshi.

Nishanth was previously arrested in 2023 in a case involving death caused by rash driving. He was subsequently released on bail.