TCS to lay off over 12,000 employees: Who will the job cut affect?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is looking to lay off about 2 per cent of its global workforce this year. This could mean the loss of jobs for around 12,261 employees of India's largest IT firm. TCS in a statement said that the decision was taken for the IT firm to transition into a “future-ready organisation”.(REUTERS)

After the company increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the April-June quarter, the TCS workforce stood at 6,13,069 employees as of June 30, 2025.

TCS in a statement said that the decision was taken for the IT firm to transition into a “future-ready organisation”, with a focus on market expansion, AI deployment and workforce realignment.

Who will the job cuts affect?

The job cuts will primarily be targeted towards the middle and senior management roles of the company, according reports, which cited the statement. The company said that the transition was being planned to prevent any impact in delivery of services to the clients.

In the statement, TCS said that several reskilling and redeployment initiatives were underway, and that the firm would be letting go of “associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible”.

“TCS is on a journey to become a Future-Ready organisation. This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts, including investing in new-tech areas, entering new markets, deploying AI at scale for our clients and ourselves, deepening our partnerships, creating next-gen infrastructure, and realigning our workforce model,” PTI news agency cited the statement.

"Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year," it said.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said in an interview with Moneycontrol on Sunday, “We have been calling out new technologies, particularly AI and operating model changes. The ways of working are changing. We need to be future-ready and agile.”

He said that the company was deploying AI at scale and evaluating the skills which will be of use in the future. He said that there were roles wherein redeployment had not been effective, despite investments in employee development and career opportunities.

He added that this was “one of the toughest decisions” that he had made as the CEO of TCS.

Krithivasan said that the move was not taken considering AI, but to address skills for the future. “This is about feasibility in deployment not because we need less people,” he added.