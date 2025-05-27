TDP recreates NTR's voice using AI for key Mahanadu conclave invite | Listen in

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) digitally recreated the voice of its founder N T Rama Rao (NTR) using artificial intelligence to invite people for its annual conclave in Kadapa district. The Telegu Desam party sent invites with an AI recreation of their founder N T Rama Rao's voice(TDP/Youtube)

The video, which was released on Monday, shows the iconic political leader inviting people to attend Mahanadu in Kadapa district from May 27 to 29.

Former chief minister and acting legend NTR founded TDP in 1982. The recreation of his voice elicited reactions from netizens in tribute to NTR and filled with nostalgia.

In the video he says, “My dear Telugu sisters and brothers, warm greetings. It gives me immense pride that Mahanadu, which I initiated to unite the Telugu people and awaken Telugu pride, has today become a symbol of Telugu unity. I warmly invite you all to the Mahanadu celebrations being held for the first time on the soil of Kadapa on May 27, 28, and 29, 2025.”

TDP has also released other AI-powered videos showcasing Mahanadu preparations, vibrant cadre mobilisation, and infrastructural arrangements, as a part of their outreach strategy.

TDP holds Mahanadu event, vows to continue development

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled six key resolutions or ideological pillars of the party at its three-day annual conclave, Mahanadu, in Kadapa district.

The six ideological pillars, include global recognition for the Telugu community, empowering the youth, women’s empowerment, supporting farmers and cadre as the leader.

“Our Chandranna (Chandrababu Naidu) has taken the pride of the Telugu people to the global stage. Telugu people should lead in every field — education, technology, politics, and entrepreneurship,” said Lokesh.

TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari posted several clips on X and said, “We didn’t make allegations. We made history. From Prajaswamyam Parirakshana to Rajas Corruption, from Hyderabad lands to Obulapuram mining, it was TDP that stood up, fought back, and delivered justice."

She added, “While others stayed silent, TDP raised its voice for the people.”