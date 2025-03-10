TDP MP Appala Naidu promises 50,000 fixed deposit for third girl child, cow for boy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, K Appala Naidu, has announced that families with a third child in his constituency will receive a fixed deposit of ₹50,000 for a girl or a cow and a calf for a boy, reported news agency PTI. K Appala Naidu said he was encouraged by many women in his life and politics (File/ANI)

The Vizianagaram lawmaker has made the announcement in a bid to promote population growth, saying the fixed deposit would grow to ₹10 lakh by the time the third girl child reaches marriageable age, the report added.

“If the third child is a boy, we will give a cow and a calf. Will make a fixed deposit of ₹50,000 if the third child is a baby girl. The Indian population has to rise,” PTI quoted Appala Naidu as saying.

Naidu also said he was encouraged by many women in his life and politics behind his decision, which he reportedly rolled out on the occasion of Women’s Day - including his mother, sisters, wife, and daughters.

The MP also highlighted the discrimination women face in society and emphasised that women's encouragement is the need of the hour.

His announcement comes days after Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he believes India’s population should rise and that the issues of delimitation and population management should not be linked.

On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu said his views on family planning have changed. “The government of India or the finance commission should promote population. Don't punish those who have ageing problems today. Give incentives for more children,” he had said.

He pointed to “ageing problems” that have started in the south of India and also clarified his position on demographic management. He said that if it is done properly, the sustainability of India’s economy will be maintained.

“The aging problem has started in south India. Only two states – Bihar and Uttar Pradesh – have advantages in north India. We were thinking it is a disadvantage, but it is an advantage now,” he said.

Clarifying his demographic approach, he said, “I did not say population promotion, but demographic management. If you do demographic management, sustainability of the economy will be there, and Indians will do a great job.”

With PTI inputs