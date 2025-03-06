‘Delimitation and population management are different’: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that delimitation is a separate issue from population management and should not be linked to the ongoing political discourse. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.(PTI File)

“Delimitation is a continuous process, occurring once in 25 years. Don't link all issues at a time. Delimitation and population management are different. I am talking about national interest,” Naidu told reporters.

The chief minister also said that southern states' concerns about losing parliamentary representation after delimitation would be accommodated. “There are reservations, and we will accommodate them,” he added.

Addressing concerns raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Naidu said, “All those things will be discussed. Sometimes some decisions are taken on the basis of assumptions. But sometimes all assumptions don't give dividends for the society. We have to change our views.”

The chief minister said that he has changed his views on family planning and is now convinced of the need to promote population growth. “The government of India or the finance commission should promote population. Don't punish those who have ageing problems today. Give incentives for more children,” he added.

Naidu also said that India's demographic dividend places it in a “unique position” to take advantage of an ageing global demographic landscape and point out the population challenges in countries like Japan, China, and some European nations.

“The aging problem has started in south India. Only two states – Bihar and Uttar Pradesh – have advantages in north India. We were thinking it is a disadvantage, but it is an advantage now,” Naidu said.

Naidu clarified his demographic approach saying, “I did not say population promotion, but demographic management. If you do demographic management, sustainability of the economy will be there, and Indians will do a great job.”

