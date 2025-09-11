TDP-Jana Sena-BJP tie-up is ‘super hit’, claims Chandrababu Naidu

Declaring the alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh as a “super hit combination,” TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that this combination would continue for a long time for the all-round development of the state. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combination would continue for a long time for the all-round development of the state. (ANI)

“Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president P V N Madhav and I are moving forward with a commitment. We contested together, won together, and are working together. With the people’s blessings this hit combination will strengthen,” Naidu said, addressing a huge rally of the three alliance partners at Anantapur, to highlight the implementation of their super six guarantees promised before the assembly elections last year.

Naidu said the coalition government was working for the state with unwavering dedication. “Our aim — mine and that of my allies, including Pawan Kalyan — is one and the same. We want justice for the people… we want to rebuild the state. That is our sole focus. The future of the people is what matters to us,” he said.

The chief minister thanked the NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the state government in doing good for the state. “Narendra Modi has stood by us in every way. I thank him on this public platform for his support,” he said.

Naidu cautioned the leaders and cadre of all the three alliance partners to be humble and let the arrogance, corruption, indolence and dissatisfaction to come within their reach. “Remember — we are not rulers, we are servants. We are not landlords — we work for the future of the people. Let us not make any mistakes,” he said.

“If one MLA errs, or a worker errs, or an official errs — it tarnishes the government’s reputation. That is why we speak regularly with everyone. Work with integrity — public representatives must stand with the people. We are working for the people — we will do everything, but we need cooperation,” he said.

Naidu explained in detail how his government was fulfilling the Super Six guarantees —aimed at transforming livelihoods for poor and middle-class families.

He said in the last 15 months, his government implemented guarantees like Talliki Vandanam (payment of ₹15,000 per child to every mother who sends her children to school), Stree Sakthi (free travel for women in RTC buses), Annatada Sukhibhavan (payment of ₹20,000 per year, including ₹6,000 given by the Centre to farmers for raising crops), Deepam 2.0 (supply of three LPG cylinders to each poor family free of cost every year) and Yuvagalam (filling up of 16,347 teacher posts and provision of skill training for one lakh youths).

“Besides, we have been giving enhanced pensions to the old, disabled and widows under NTR Bharosa and reopened 204 anna cantees providing subsidised meals to the poor,” he said.

Naidu accused the opposition YSRCP of losing relevance and of attempting to mislead voters. He urged people to hold such leaders accountable and to call them to the assembly for debate. “The YSRCP is obstructing governance with “fake politics” and preferring social-media campaigns to legislative debate,” he said.

Addressing the rally, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said despite fiscal constraints the government was determined to implement the Super Six, citing an ₹25 lakh health insurance cover per family. He claimed that his department had conducted record number of gram sabhas, and taken up a large sapling-planting drive. “We are working with determination to turn Rayalaseema into a land of gems,” he said.

BJP state president P V N Madhav praised the coalition’s broader achievements, citing central funding for Amaravati and Polavaram and forecasting completion of Polavaram within two years with Centre–state cooperation.

He also highlighted reported investment inflows, saying more than Rs.9 lakh crore entered the state in the coalition’s first year.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy described the celebrations of Super Six as a Super flop and likened it to a forcible revelry for a flop show. “The pre-poll promises were not fulfilled and people are feeling cheated,” he said.