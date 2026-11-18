Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday highlighted Bengaluru developers' contribution to Grand Theft Auto (GTA)'s growth, revealing that over 1,600 developers at Rockstar India in the city have worked on a significant part of one of the world’s most anticipated video games.

BJP MP on Tejasvi Surya (Photo: X/@Tejasvi_Surya)

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Tejasvi Surya's remarks come as the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) ends, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated video game in India on Thursday, November 19.

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“GTA 6, one of the most awaited game in the world, has a Bengaluru connection. A significant part of its development has been done by Rockstar India, in this city, by over 1,600 developers,” he posted on X.

Deep Dive How many developers at Rockstar India in Bengaluru worked on GTA 6? Tejasvi Surya said more than 1,600 developers at Rockstar India in Bengaluru worked on a significant part of GTA 6’s development. What is Dhruva Interactive’s connection to Rockstar Games and GTA 6? Dhruva Interactive was founded in Bengaluru by Rajesh Rao in 1995, beginning with one computer. Rockstar Games acquired the studio in 2019. Can players in Bengaluru get GTA 6 through Blinkit? Blinkit began offering the PS5 Standard Edition in select areas across 11 Indian cities, including Bengaluru. It delivers a physical box containing a digital download code.

He also traced Bengaluru’s gaming legacy to the founding of Dhruva Interactive in 1995, highlighting its journey from a one-computer startup to an acquisition by Rockstar Games in 2019.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 first reviews out: New Zealand gamers praise 'insane' graphics, say game 'did not disappoint'

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{{^usCountry}} “What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019.” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“We all know Bengaluru for its IT industry, but it's exciting to discover the many facets of our ecosystem,” he further said in the post.

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ALSO READ: New Zealand gets first dibs as the much-awaited GTA 6 global rollout begins

GTA 6 will launch in India at 12 am on November 19

Indian gamers will be able to access the game from 12 am IST on November 19, as Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch at midnight local time across regions. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.

The release marks the next major instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, more than 13 years after GTA 5 was released in September 2013. The upcoming title is among the most anticipated video game launches, with players having waited several years for a new mainline entry in the series.

What is GTA 6 about?

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GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami, and introduce the wider state of Leonida.

The game's story revolves around protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become involved in a criminal conspiracy after an attempted easy score goes wrong. The duo must rely on each other as they navigate the criminal underworld of Leonida.