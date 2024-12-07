Telangana: 5 killed after car plunges into lake, cops suspect drink driving

Five people lost their lives, and one person sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a lake near Jalalpur village in Bhoodan Pochampally Mandal of Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district, early Saturday, according to local media reports. The victims, residents of the LB Nagar area in Hyderabad, were reportedly intoxicated. (via HT)

The victims of the accident have been identified as Vamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha (21), Balu (19), and Vinay (21), while the injured individual was identified as Manikanth (21). All were residents of Hyderabad, according to police statements reported by India Today.

“The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families following legal formalities. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing,” a police official said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from Telangana Police arrived at the scene, rushed the injured person to a nearby hospital, and recovered the bodies of the deceased, which were sent for postmortem examination.

A video from the site showed police and locals working together to retrieve the car from the lake.

Commenting on the incident, a senior police official confirmed that a case had been registered, and the bodies would be handed over to the families once the legal procedures are complete.