Telangana Police outsmarts rulebreakers: Biker wears helmet on spotting cop. Then…

A video posted a few days ago on X (formerly Twitter) of Telangana Police outsmarting drivers is breaking the internet. The video shows two passengers on a scooter. Upon noticing a ‘cop’ on the road, the driver quickly parks his vehicle on the side and puts on his helmet before resuming the journey. However, on approaching the ‘cop’, the rider realises it was a realistic 2-dimensional cardboard cutout placed on the road to deter rulebreakers. Telangana Police's cardboard cutouts to deter rulebreakers.(X/@AbhishekSay)

From a distance, one could easily mistake the cutout for a real policeman.

A video of the incident was shared on X with a caption applauding Telangana Police for its genius solution.

Take a look at the video below:

According to Deccan Chronicle, Karimnagar police has set up cutouts of traffic policemen and patrolling vehicles on Karimnagar to Vemulawada National highway to give a sense of men in duty.

The agenda behind this initiative is to create awareness on traffic rules and regulations and minimise the number of accidents along highways. The fear of getting caught by the police would make them follow rules like wearing helmets, avoid drunk and drive and so on.

The post acquired 28,000 views, over 3700 likes, and several comments since being shared on X.

Looking at what people have to share on this creative tactics adopted by Telangana Police:

Abijit Ganguly said, “Bhagwan yeh please Mumbai ke har one-way pe kar do.” (“God please install these in every one-way routes in Mumbai.”)

“This is exactly how a bird would feel when a scarecrow is around,” joked another X user.

Matty commented, “I know this is funny but this is actually a scary social science concept called panopticon- someone is always watching you puts you in an eternal state on anxiety.”

Meanwhile in Thane, a woman assistant police inspector of crime branch disguised herself to carry out the hunt down of a drug bigwing. Earlier this year she embarked on a mission, changed her identity and lived in a cow shed. Tane and her team were successfully able to confiscate ₹27 crores worth materials used in the manufacturing of MDMA also known as Ecstasy, a drug which stimulates hallucinations.